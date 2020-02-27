'Train To Busan' sequel film 'Peninsula' confirms premiere this summer with 'Day' & 'Night' version posters

Zombie thriller film 'Peninsula' - the highly-anticipated sequel film to director Yoon Sang Ho's 'Train To Busan' - has finally confirmed its premiere for this summer, 2020!

The story of 'Peninsula' takes place 4 years after the events of 'Train To Busan'. The entire Korean peninsula is overrun with the "infected", but a small number of abandoned humans remain, struggling to survive day by day. The main cast of 'Peninsula' consists of Kang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae Hyo, Kim Min Jae, Kim Do Yoon, and more.



Along with news of the film's premiere this summer, 'Peninsula' has also unveiled a set of dramatic posters, depicting both 'Day' and 'Night' on the infested peninsula. Lead actor Kang Dong Won (Jung Suk) and lead actress Lee Jung Hyun (Min Jung) make an appearance in the 'Day' version poster above, alert and ready for an unending survival match against the zombies.



Will you be watching 'Peninsula' when it premieres this summer?