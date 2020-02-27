The Rose reported to have filed to nullify their contracts with agency for failure of payments

According to media outlet reports on February 28, 4-member band The Rose recently filed to nullify their exclusive contracts with their agency, JnStar Company.

In their contract nullification request, The Rose claimed that their agency has never once provided the band members with proper revenue calculation procedures since they signed their contracts. At the time of the contract's signing, The Rose were promised monthly revenue reports; however, the band claimed that they have never been paid in the past 3 years since their debut. Furthermore, the agency demanded rigorous schedules from the band members, despite failure of proper payments. The Rose alleged that the agency one-sidedly came to the decision to launch a 17-city U.S. tour for 2020, without consent from any of the members.

Due to the above reasons, The Rose have inevitably decided to halt all of their schedules while pursuing direct legal action against their company. The band relayed to media outlets, "We hope to terminate our contracts with the agency as soon as possible. We apologize to our fans."

