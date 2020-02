Actress Song Hye Kyo stunned fans with her recent photos at Milan's fashion week.

She treated fans with photos from her appearance at Bottega Venetta's show on February 22. Song Hye Kyo definitely shows off her sophisticated but effortless beauty as she poses for the camera. The black and white pictures, as well as Song Hye Kyo's candid shots, exude an elegance that only she can pull off.





Song Hye Kyo is currently in talks to be in the movie 'Anna'.