Sean delivers 3000 coal briquettes for the needy

Jinusean's Sean has made another warm donation for the needy.

Recently, Sean took to Instagram and shared news that he has donated and delivered 3000 coal briquettes with a team of volunteers. He wrote, "I came back after delivering warmth to the underserved elderly, whose bodies and hearts would be cold as of now. Somebody had to do it."

He also thanked the volunteers who helped out with the delivery. 

In the past, Sean has regularly made donations for organizations in large sums, with his support to charity last year amounting up to $4.5 million.

Big thank to Sean for warming all of our hearts in the winter!

