Contestant on 'Mr. Trot' under suspicion of music chart manipulation

Media outlets have reported that a certain contestant is under suspicion for manipulating music charts.

According to 'SBS funE', contestant 'A' from 'TV Chosun's trot survival reality program 'Mr. Trot' has attempted to invest in 'sajaegi' starting from back in October of 2018. By transferring an amount up to about $80,000 to a company that illegally specializes in 'sajaegi,' the contestant has purportedly partaken in multiple viral marketing through chart manipulations and fake comment generators.

Allegedly, a high-ranking anonymous executive from 'A's company was interviewed by 'SBS funE', who also exclusively disclosed an audio recording that contains conversations between 'A' and his agency regarding the manipulation.

Even for 'Mr. Trot,' 'A' has allegedly conspired with the company to manipulate the number of views and comments for his videos only. According to this anonymous executive, the company that illegally receives clients for chart manipulations is Plus Media Ent, the same company that produced the rising trot singer Song Ha Yea.

In the past, Song Ha Yea was also accused of possible 'sajaegi' due to a footage of her producer opening up multiple computer windows to replay her song "Your Regards".



Currently, media outlets that have contacted the agency of contestant 'A' without success.