Text messages to Kim Gun Mo from the alleged sexual assault victim uncovered

Text messages to Kim Gun Mo from the alleged sexual assault victim have been uncovered.

The Gangnam Police Department recently received information on the communications between Kim Gun Mo and the alleged sexual assault victim.

At the beginning of April 2017, Kim Gun Mo sent a text to the alleged victim that read: "We are on the same plane haha" in which she replied "haha". Lawyer Kang Yong Suk from the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, which was responsible for bringing the allegations forward to the public, stated that the alleged sexual assault happened in August of 2016. The revealed text messages were sent 8 months after the alleged assault but Garo Sero Institute has stated that the text message exchange happened after the two bumped into each other on a flight in which the "victim saw Kim Gun Mo who flinched and pretended not to know her."



Kim Gun Mo has previously stated that he didn't know the alleged victim at all. Further revealed text messages show that the alleged victim asked Kim Gun Mo in March 2018 whether or not he had an apology for her sexual assault given the ongoing "Me Too" movement. However, he did not respond. In July of 2018, the alleged victim sent a mobile game invitation request. The police have stated that they need further investigation.



What do you think of all this?



