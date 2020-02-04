Park Min Young is prettier than flowers in 'High Cut' cover pictorial

Actress Park Min Young has joined hands with lifestyle fragrance brand 'Acqua di Parma' for the cover of 'High Cut' magazine!



Posing with the aim of conveying the floral comfort of 'Acqua di Parma' scents through the 2-dimensional plane, Park Min Young pulled off a wide range of moods from elegant and luxurious, to vibrant and quirky, and more.

Later on during her interview, Park Min Young talked about her love of romantic comedies. "It's been around 15 years since I debuted, but I didn't start acting in romantic comedies until 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?' and 'Her Private Life'. I personally love rom-coms as well. When I watch productions like 'Bridget Jones' Diary' or 'Sex and the City' and how such average stories manage to portray so many difficult struggles in daily life like relationships, marriage, etc, I wonder, 'Would I have been able to understand those emotions if I weren't the age that I am now?'. That's why I think it was a relief that romantic comedies came and found me in my thirties. I feel it was a gift to have worked on such productions."

Check out preview cuts of Park Min Young in the latest issue of 'High Cut', below!