NU'EST's Minhyun is Korea's first official ambassador for 'JO MALONE LONDON'.



'JO MALONE LONDON' chooses its ambassadors as those who fit the British heritage image the best. Minhyun will be Korea's first official ambassador, and Minhyun first worked with 'JO MALONE LONDON' through his photoshoot with them last year.

Minhyun will be working with the spring 'Brit Collection' to kickstart his ambassador promotions. Check out his first photo below.