New SBS fantasy romance 'The King' starring Lee Min Ho x Kim Go Eun confirmed to air this April

SBS's blockbuster fantasy romance 'The King: Eternal Monarch' has finally confirmed its premiere, as a special Fri-Sat drama series this April!

In addition to new of the drama's official premiere this spring, SBS also unveiled a firsthand teaser for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' starring male lead Lee Min Ho, currently unavailable outside of Korea.

Previously, 'The King' garnered massive attention as the newest production by scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook, the mastermind behind 'Secret Garden', 'The Heirs', 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' 'Mr. Sunshine', and more. Starring male lead Lee Min Ho and female lead Kim Go Eun as well as actors Woo Do Hwan, Jung Eun Chae, Lee Jung Jin, etc, 'The King' tells the story of a king whose purpose is the close the ancient, cross-dimensional gate connecting various worlds together, and a a detective who strives to keep the door open for the sake of love and friendship.

Stay tuned for even more teasers and information leading up to 'The King: Eternal Monarch's premiere this April!

