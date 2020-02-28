2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Actress Jun Ji Hyun donates $83K to aid Coronavirus relief funds

On February 28, actress Jun Ji Hyun's label Culture Depot confirmed to various media outlets that Jun Ji Hyun has donated an amount of 100 million KRW (~ 83,300 USD) to aid in the Coronavirus relief efforts in Korea. 

The donation was made to the Hope Bridge Association of National Disaster Relief, and will be used to provide necessities such as masks, hand sanitizers, toiletries, etc to both patients receiving treatment as well as to medical care staff.

Culture Depot also revealed, "We hope that this small contribution will help in bringing all of us together to overcome this threat." 

NgohiongPuso553 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Donate??? More like extorted from her!!!

melon1,145 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

She earn alot of money means she's already contributing to ask these aholes through tax. They already have so much money from donations. They don't lack funds they have the funds you just can't do anything about it. Personal hygiene and keep away from others is the only thing you can do at this point. It's not like people don't have money to buy masks. I suppose all these extra funds can go into assisting other areas. I find it so hilarious that ppl bitch about every little thing. How about use your extra free time and energy to do some good for your own country. Plenty charity and do they even donate? Every dollar count right? Go donate $5 I don't think many of them donate a cent.

