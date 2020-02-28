Actress Jun Ji Hyun donates $83K to aid Coronavirus relief funds

On February 28, actress Jun Ji Hyun's label Culture Depot confirmed to various media outlets that Jun Ji Hyun has donated an amount of 100 million KRW (~ 83,300 USD) to aid in the Coronavirus relief efforts in Korea.

The donation was made to the Hope Bridge Association of National Disaster Relief, and will be used to provide necessities such as masks, hand sanitizers, toiletries, etc to both patients receiving treatment as well as to medical care staff.

Culture Depot also revealed, "We hope that this small contribution will help in bringing all of us together to overcome this threat."

