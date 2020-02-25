INFINITE, Lovelyz, Golden Child, & Rocket Punch partnering up with 'DALCOM Soft' for 'Superstar WOOLLIM'

Woollim Entertainment has decided to partner up with K-Pop fans' favorite rhythm game distributor, 'DALCOM Soft', for the newest installment of the 'Superstar' series!

Coming some time very soon within the first half of 2020, 'Superstar WOOLLIM' will be the 6th in the 'Superstar' rhythm game series following 'Superstar SMTOWN', 'Superstar JYPNATION', 'Superstar BTS', 'Superstar PLEDIS', and 'Superstar STARSHIP'.





Fans will be able to tap along to some of their favorite Woollim Entertainment artist songs by INFINITE, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and more. Are you looking forwarding to downloading 'Superstar WOOLLIM'?

