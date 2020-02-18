Park Seo Joon thanks 'Parasite' actor Choi Woo Sik for sending coffee cart to 'Itaewon Class' set

Park Seo Joon thanked longtime friend and 'Parasite' actor Choi Woo Sik for sending a coffee cart to the set of 'Itaewon Class'.



On February 18, Park Seo Joon shared the photos below on Instagram revealing a coffee cart on the set of the new drama 'Itaewon Class'. He added the message, "I can feel how powerful he is right now from the banner. I'll receive that strength just as it is and become like him. Woo Sik, thank you. I love you."



The banner on top of the cart states simply, "From actor Choi Woo Sik."



In related news, JTBC's 'Itaewon Class' has been receiving high viewership ratings. Have you been watching the new drama?

