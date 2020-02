ASTRO will be commemorating their 4th anniversary since debut, with a special fan song release!

According to reports on February 21, ASTRO recently completed recording a special song dedicated to their fan club Aroha. All 6 members including Moonbin, who is currently on hiatus while recovering from an injury, took part in recording the new single.

Fans can look forward to an emotional new single from ASTRO coming this February 23, on the group's 4th debut anniversary!