Lee Jin Hyuk looks chic and dapper in a pictorial for 'Singles'

Lee Jin Hyuk showed off his different charm in a pictorial for a Korean fashion magazine 'Singles'.

The idol singer is known for his fresh look and eccentric character but this time he got chic and dapper for the pictorial. The pictorial was under the theme 'deviation of a cool nerd', according to the magazine.

In the interview, Lee Jin Hyuk again revealed his serious side. He said, "I believe I should show a different side of me whenever I start something new. I would like to showcase different Lee Jin Hyuks to fans, whether I'm on a stage or shooting a pictorial." On appearing as a guest or a panel in many variety shows, he said "Frankly speaking, I studied a lot to be good or at least better at handling variety shows. I'm always trying hard to improve my current expressiveness and speech delivery. Yoo Jae Suk is my role model."





Check out the images from the pictorial below. You can find a full interview excerpt and more pictures in Singles February 2020.