Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

iKON to live stream the countdown to release of their 3rd mini-album 'I Decide'

iKON will live stream the countdown to the release of their 3rd mini-album 'I Decide' on February 6 at 5 PM KST, just an hour before the full release. 

Member Chanwoo will be hosting the show as a DJ and the rest of the group will play a role as guests. The group plans to reveal the behind the scenes of the title track "Dive" during this V Livestream. 


iKON's 'I Decide' will have a total of 5 tracks. Among the 5 tracks, former member B.I is credited with having participated in composing 4 of them. In addition, iKON member Donghyuk also makes his debut as a composer with this mini-album through "Flower".

Are you excited about iKON's comeback?

monke241 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

wow chanu! can we expect a lot of roasting then?

maknae on top really risen to top!

yaja-yaha22 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

I'm interested to see if they'll even mention B.I
I'd imagine that the group members probably would.
I would rather him just be there with them, even if he's just in the room or something.
If YGE is going to use his work even after they kicked him out, shouldn't they at least let him be present?
If he wants to say something or not, should be up to him, but it feels so wrong for them to do it this way.

