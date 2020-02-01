iKON to live stream the countdown to release of their 3rd mini-album 'I Decide'

iKON will live stream the countdown to the release of their 3rd mini-album 'I Decide' on February 6 at 5 PM KST, just an hour before the full release.

Member Chanwoo will be hosting the show as a DJ and the rest of the group will play a role as guests. The group plans to reveal the behind the scenes of the title track "Dive" during this V Livestream.



iKON's 'I Decide' will have a total of 5 tracks. Among the 5 tracks, former member B.I is credited with having participated in composing 4 of them. In addition, iKON member Donghyuk also makes his debut as a composer with this mini-album through "Flower".

Are you excited about iKON's comeback?

