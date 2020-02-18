Kim Tae Hee reveals why she chose 'Hi Bye, Mama' as comeback drama after 5 years

Actress Kim Tae Hee revealed why she chose to star in 'Hi Bye, Mama' after a 5-year hiatus.



Kim Tae Hee's last drama was the 2015 series 'Yong-pal', and she's also been mostly out of the limelight since her marriage to Rain and the birth of their 2 children. At the January 18th press conference for tvN's 'Hi Bye, Mama', the actress explained what caught her eye about the drama, saying, "I first came across this project last fall, and I related so much to the screenplay that I cried."



She continued, "It's a project with a really good message, and I wanted to share the realizations I had and the lessons I learned with the audience. The series includes material like death and ghosts, but it's bright, pleasant, and warm. I think viewers will be able to relate and gain comfort as well as healing."

'Hi Bye, Mama' tells the story of a mother who passes away due to an unexpected accident, but decides to return to her family's side for 49 days as a ghost. The drama premieres on February 22 at 9PM KST.