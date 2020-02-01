JYP Entertainment cancels or postpones its artists' promotions due to coronavirus outbreak

Artists under JYP Entertainment have either canceled or postponed their promotions due to recent global coronavirus outbreak.



TWICE has canceled its fan sign event previously scheduled on February 1 and 2 in Japan. GOT7 has postponed its world tour 'Keep Spinning' in Thailand and Singapore, previously scheduled on February 15 and later in the month. Fans who bought the tickets for the scheduled dates will receive a full refund.

The label has revealed this was to ensure everyone's safety and to contain the spread of the virus. Stay tuned for updates on the future promotion schedules of JYP Entertainment artists.

