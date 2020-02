BTS' V has landed on trending news for his stunning visual in the latest Weibo update.



On January 30, the famous idol star posted a single selfie on the group's official Weibo account with a purple heart emoji in the caption. His gorgeous black and white look soon captured the hearts of the fans.





In other news, BTS will make a comeback on February 21 with its 4th regular album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'. Stay tuned!