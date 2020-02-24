30

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS members address military enlistments, Jin states he's ready to go anytime

AKP STAFF
YONHAP YOUTUBE

BTS's Jin addressed the future of his military enlistment. 


BTS held their global press conference in Seoul in which they unpacked the meaning behind their newest album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' as well as their future plans. Although the conference was ultimately streamed to Youtube due to the Coronavirus outbreak, fans were able to feel the group's sincerity as they presented their newest work to the world.

During the press conference, one pressing concern that was addressed was the members' military enlistment. Although many have called for the group to be given an exemption due to their global success, it seems like BTS will have to face promoting without a couple of members in the near future as they approach the mandatory age deadline to enlist. The first one that will have to enlist is Jin in 2020. Jin stated during the press conference that if he was called to the military, "I'm ready to serve anytime."

Check out the press conference below with English subtitles. 

  1. Jin
6 6,664 Share 83% Upvoted

4

paluten187erz528 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

I am really going to miss him but he has to do that and it's not forever so I guess it's going to be okay. Stay healthy BTS!

Share

4

Bts_U_mean_gods-1,349 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

jin: "i think many ppl will wonder about this, but as u know nothing has been decided yet and this is sort of a sensitive topic but i believe that duty is duty and until i am called i will do the best i can and when i am called i will answer of course"

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
20 Idols Who Turn 20 In 2020
1 hour ago   0   2,833

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND