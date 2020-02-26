Kim Chung Ha drops MV teaser for 'Everybody Has' starring Jo Bo Ah

Kim Chung Ha has dropped her music video teaser for "Everybody Has" starring actress Jo Bo Ah.



The MV teaser features Jo Bo Ah as she rides a city bus and seems to reminisce about something in her past. "Everybody Has" is a ballad track about feeling worn out and exhausted, and it's MNH Entertainment's next track from their 'New_Wav' 2020 music project following BVNDIT's "Cool".



Watch Kim Chung Ha's "Everybody Has" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.