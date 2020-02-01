Krystal and Jessica define sister goals in new twinning picture

Krystal shared pictures of the ski trip with her sister Jessica in Vermont, setting the bar high for sister goals.

On February 1, Krystal made the post below on Instagram with the message, "People ask if we're twins". The two beautiful siblings twinning on the snow does indeed look as if they are twins.



In other news, Krystal recently finished filming the independent movie 'Apopcalypse (literal translation of 애비규환)' as a female lead.

