Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Krystal and Jessica define sister goals in new twinning picture

AKP STAFF

Krystal shared pictures of the ski trip with her sister Jessica in Vermont, setting the bar high for sister goals.

On February 1, Krystal made the post below on Instagram with the message, "People ask if we're twins". The two beautiful siblings twinning on the snow does indeed look as if they are twins. 

In other news, Krystal recently finished filming the independent movie 'Apopcalypse (literal translation of 애비규환)'  as a female lead. 

people ask if we're twins

Check out more pictures of their ski trip below! 

snowbombed

guys i was just resting

Andrada23972,056 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Such beautiful sisters with such a beautiful bond! Love them! I'm glad they had fun on their ski trip~

teleri3,859 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

I do like seeing these two together :D Nice sister act :d (I do wonder how they sound together - THAT would be a cool duet!)

