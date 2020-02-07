8

Yoo In Na & Heechul react to question asking 'Have you dated internationally?' in preview for '7.7 Billion Love'

JTBC's newest international love talk variety '7.7 Billion Love' has released a preview clip for its premiere next week, ready to launch some interesting debates about international love and relationships!

In the preview clip, all of the 14 panelists from various countries raised their hands when asked the question, "Have you ever been in an international relationship?". Here, Korea's representative DinDin pointed out, "Why don't the MCs answer the question?"

MC Super Junior's Heechul stuttered, "Us... too?", and couldn't help but palm his face shyly. MC Shin Dong Yup changed up the topic by asking Yoo In Na, "Have you been dating?" Yoo In Na, unlike Heechul, confidently nodded, saying, "I have. I've been dating constantly." 

Curious to know more? JTBC's brand new international love talk show '7.7 Billion Love' premieres on February 10 at 11 PM KST! In the meantime, get to know the program and its panelists in the preview clip, above. 

These people are amazing. Their Korean sounds so good. I tried to learn I swear but I just keep mixing everything as I am learning German at the same time. Everyone in my company speak English and my flatmates only speak Spanish. My train of thoughts with all these languages is purely chaotic.

