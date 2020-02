'W Korea' has released a snazzy fashion film for EXO's Sehun.

As a solo video pictorial, this fashion film uncovers Sehun's behind-the-scenes moments and close-up shots of a velvety photoshoot with 'W Korea'! The project is a digital collaboration between 'W' and 'Berluti', taking viewers to Paris where Sehun posed for their 2020 S/S collection.

The print version of the magazine featuring Sehun will be available in March. What do you think of Sehun's fashion collaborations?