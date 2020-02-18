Ha Jung Woo's agency denies illegal Propofol use

Ha Jung Woo's agency has denied the actor used Propofol illegally.



Rumors previously stated Ha Jung Woo was the actor who reportedly illegally used Propofol under his brother's name, and on February 18, his agency Walk House Company responded to the reports. The label explained, "Ha Jung Woo has been regularly receiving skin treatment due to scars on his face. In January of 2019, he was introduced to a hospital that uses laser treatment, and the doctor was active about offering to help Ha Jung Woo with his facial scarring."



Walk House Company further clarified Ha Jung Woo had received the treatment on 9-10 occasions at a cosmetic surgery clinic from January 25 until September of last year, but the actor did not engage in substance abuse. As the laser treatment is quite painful, the doctor recommended the actor undergo anesthesia, and in order to protect his privacy, they decided to use the name of his younger brother as the patient name.



The label concluded the actor had wrapped up his treatment in fall of 2019, but he will be cooperating with police investigation.



Reports have also stated the cosmetic surgery clinic in question is a popular spot among celebrities and businessmen, and police are investigating whether any other patient used drugs under a false name. The former president of Aekyung Group, Chae Seung Juk, is said to have recommended the clinic to Ha Jung Woo, and Chae Seung Juk himself is under investigation for the illegal injection of drugs as well.