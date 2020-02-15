4

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Popular actor reported to have illegally used Propofol for years using younger sibling's name

Popular actor 'Z' is reported to have gone under their younger sibling's name to illegally use Propofol for years.

On February 15, Channel A's 'News A' revealed a popular actor has been going to a cosmetic surgery clinic in Gangnam Seoul to use Propofol for multiple years on at least 10 occasions. According to reports, male actor 'Z' has been dodging notice by using the name of his younger sibling, who's said to be the CEO of an entertainment agency. 

The cosmetic surgery clinic is said to be well-known in the entertainment industry, and police are already investigating whether there are other cases of illegal Propofol use. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

yaja-yaha109 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Is business (plastic surgery) that rough or do they really just like the hustle?

