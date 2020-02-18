Ha Jung Woo rumored to be popular actor illegally using Propofol under brother's name

Ha Jung Woo is rumored to be the popular actor who recently made headlines for illegally using Propofol.



On February 18, media outlet Law Talk news reported that Ha Jung Woo is currently being investigated by police for using Propofol under the name of his younger brother Cha Hyun Woo.



It was previously reported a popular actor has been frequenting a cosmetic surgery clinic in Gangnam, Seoul to receive Propofol illegally under his younger brother's name. His younger brother is said to be the CEO of an entertainment agency with connections to the clinic.



