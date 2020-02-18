Kim Woo Seok talks about upcoming solo promotions with 'Dazed' magazine

Kim Woo Seok opened up about his upcoming solo promotions with 'Dazed' magazine.



Kim Woo Seok collaborated with Jeep for his first solo photo shoot, and in his interview for the March issue of 'Dazed', the former X1 member talked about promoting alone. He expressed, "It's still in the preparation stage. I'm looking for a middle point between the music I want to do and the music fans want to hear. However, I don't think it'll be very difficult as the music fans are expecting from me and the music I want to do are pretty similar."



He added on his fans, "I went through many lonely and gloomy nights that didn't end, but I think my fans guided me through that so I'm grateful. I'm working hard behind the scenes to give a better image of myself, so please don't forget."



Take a look at Kim Woo Seok's pictorial above and below, and stay tuned for updates on his solo promotions.

