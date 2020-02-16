2

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Go So Young makes first social media update in a month

AKP STAFF

Actress Go So Young has updated her Instagram for the first time in a month.

On February 16, Go So Young took to Instagram and posted to a video and a photo on her Story. She has captured a winter scene in the forest, writing her own name 'So Young' on the snowy ground. 

This update is the actress's first public post since the spread of her husband Jang Dong Gun's rumors surrounding the controversial text messages sent to-and-from Joo Jin Mo

In January, the couple had gone on a family vacation to Hawaii, with follow-up rumors that the actor had returned home without the accompaniment of Go So Young and the children.

  1. Go So Young
  2. Jang Dong Gun
0 679 Share 67% Upvoted
ATEEZ
Netizens are Impressed by ATEEZ's San's Duality
9 hours ago   49   23,098
misc.
Anchorwoman talks about not wearing a bra on air
22 hours ago   81   102,915
ATEEZ
Netizens are Impressed by ATEEZ's San's Duality
9 hours ago   49   23,098

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND