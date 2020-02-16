Go So Young makes first social media update in a month

Actress Go So Young has updated her Instagram for the first time in a month.

On February 16, Go So Young took to Instagram and posted to a video and a photo on her Story. She has captured a winter scene in the forest, writing her own name 'So Young' on the snowy ground.

This update is the actress's first public post since the spread of her husband Jang Dong Gun's rumors surrounding the controversial text messages sent to-and-from Joo Jin Mo.

In January, the couple had gone on a family vacation to Hawaii, with follow-up rumors that the actor had returned home without the accompaniment of Go So Young and the children.