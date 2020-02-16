19

Girl's Day's Hyeri and Yura are all smiles as they attend groupmate Sojin's current play

Hyeri and Yura recently attended Girl's Day groupmate Sojin's play 'Shall We Go to Our Noraebang and Talk?' to cheer her on.

On February 16 KST, Hyeri shared the moment on her personal Instagram account, writing, "I laughed and cried so much. Our unnie is awesome." In the image, Hyeri, Sojin, and Yura look into the camera as they pose close together with their arms adorably linked. 

Sojin shared her own picture from the event where she is not only posing with the girls, but also a large bouquet of flowers.

"Our kids, thank you, I love you," she wrote. "So that I, who usually forgets everything, can remember today, [they gave me] flowers that had been dried over four years. (Bang Minah, come quickly!)"


In response, groupmate Minah, who had been missing from the small reunion, commented Sojin's Instagram post to express her regret over not being there, writing, "Me too!"

Check out Hyeri and Sojin's Instagram posts below!

