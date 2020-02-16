EVERGLOW tells 'Cultwo Show' they are currently studying English in preparation for upcoming U.S. tour

EVERGLOW talked about their upcoming U.S. tour during a recent radio interview.





The Yuehua Entertainment girl group appeared as guests on the February 16 broadcast of SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show,' where they promoted their new single "DUN DUN."



When asked about their U.S. tour, which is scheduled for this coming March, the members revealed that "still bewildered" over getting such an opportunity, adding that they are currently diligently studying English in preparation. They then took turns demonstrating their English self-introductions.



Meanwhile, during the broadcast, DJ Kim Tae Gyun also congratulated the members on the success of the "DUN DUN" music video, which was able to exceed an impressive 60 million views in one week.



EVERGLOW's 'Everlasting' U.S. tour will begin in Dallas on March 6 before moving onto Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles.