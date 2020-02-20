GFriend win #1 + Performances from February 20th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, Lee Yi Kyung debuted with "Leave Work on Time", IZ*ONE came back with "Fiesta", Dream Catcher made a comeback with "Scream", Weki Meki made their comeback with "Dazzle Dazzle", and AboutU returned with "Who Took My Candy"!







As for the winners, Moon Byul and GFriend were the nominees, but it was GFriend who took the win with "Crossroads". Congrats to GFriend!





Other artists who performed include Lee Dae Hwi, EVE, GFriend, Moon Byul, Pentagon, KARD, The Boyz, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, H&D, EVERGLOW, LOONA, cignature, Golden Child, and VERIVERY.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: Lee Yi Kyung







COMEBACK: IZ*ONE







COMEBACK: Dream Catcher







COMEBACK: Weki Meki







COMEBACK: AboutU







Lee Dae Hwi



Eve



GFriend







Moon Byul







Pentagon







KARD







The Boyz







Cherry Bullet







Rocket Punch







H&D







EVERGLOW







LOONA

cignature







Golden Child







VERIVERY







