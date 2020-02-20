5

GFriend win #1 + Performances from February 20th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, Lee Yi Kyung debuted with "Leave Work on Time", IZ*ONE came back with "Fiesta", Dream Catcher made a comeback with "Scream", Weki Meki made their comeback with "Dazzle Dazzle", and AboutU returned with "Who Took My Candy"!


As for the winners, Moon Byul and GFriend were the nominees, but it was GFriend who took the win with "Crossroads". Congrats to GFriend!


Other artists who performed include Lee Dae HwiEVE, GFriendMoon ByulPentagonKARDThe BoyzCherry BulletRocket PunchH&DEVERGLOWLOONAcignatureGolden Child, and VERIVERY.


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Lee Yi Kyung


COMEBACK: IZ*ONE


COMEBACK: Dream Catcher


COMEBACK: Weki Meki


COMEBACK: AboutU


Lee Dae Hwi

Eve

GFriend


Moon Byul


Pentagon


KARD


The Boyz


Cherry Bullet


Rocket Punch


H&D


EVERGLOW


LOONA

cignature


Golden Child


VERIVERY


DG2523,639 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Congratulations to GFriend! But damn, Dreamcatcher performed Red Sun!!! Both this and Scream were amazing, I really hope you'll get your first win!

1

bartkun3,271 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Got a question for those who are lucky and understand korean. Moonbyul got much more points in 1st points reveal, then numbers were very similar. So how in the end GFriend got such big advantage? Was it online voting or fans in studio? I'm asking because I'm just curious.
Congrats to GFriend.

Btw. I was watching show live and Weki Meki, Dreamcatcher, Cherry Bullet got nice performances today. Of course I loved IZ*ONE "Destiny" and "Fiesta", somehow "Spaceship" is just too cute for me.

