4

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Actor Park Seo Joon celebrates 10 million followers on Instagram

AKP STAFF

Park Seo Joon celebrated 10 million followers on Instagram.

On February 20, the actor posted the below screenshot of his Instagram account along with the message, "Welcome to PSJ World. Thank you all." Fans commented, "What a legend," "I'm proud of you," and more.

Park Seo Joon is currently starring in the popular JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class'. He also played a role in the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite'.

Congrats to Park Seo Joon!


View this post on Instagram

Welcome to PSJ World. Thank you all❤️

A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013) on

  1. Park Seo Joon
0 892 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND