Actor Park Seo Joon celebrates 10 million followers on Instagram

Park Seo Joon celebrated 10 million followers on Instagram.



On February 20, the actor posted the below screenshot of his Instagram account along with the message, "Welcome to PSJ World. Thank you all." Fans commented, "What a legend," "I'm proud of you," and more.



Park Seo Joon is currently starring in the popular JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class'. He also played a role in the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite'.



Congrats to Park Seo Joon!





