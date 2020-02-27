Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for February 16 to February 22

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from February 16 to February 22 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 49,830,676 Points

2. Zico - "Any Song" - 43,241,573 Points

3. IZ*ONE - "FIESTA" - 31,519,601 Points

4. Changmo - "METEOR" - 29,342,114 Points

5. Crush - "Let Us Go" - 26,017,850 Points

6. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 24,226,368 Points

7. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 23,841,539 Points

8. IU - "Blueming" - 22,195,378 Points

9. Noel - "Late Night" - 20,045,085 Points

10. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 19,287,548 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7'

2. IZ*ONE - 'BLOOM*IZ'

3. Dream Catcher - '[Dystopia _ The Tree of Language]'

4. LOONA - '[#]'



5. IZ*ONE - 'BLOOM*IZ (Kit Ver.)'



6. The Boyz - 'REVEAL'



7. Moon Byul - 'Dark Side of the Moon'



8. Various Artists - 'Crash Landing On You OST'



9. EVERGLOW - 'reminiscence'



10. PENTAGON - 'UNIVERSE _ THE BLACK HALL'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

5. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

6. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"



7. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

8. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

9. Changmo - "METEOR"

10. V.O.S - "Again"



Source: Gaon

