Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang to star in As One's upcoming MV

Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang will be starring in As One's upcoming music video.
On February 25, Brand New Music revealed Lee Eun Sang will be making his first acting role and first activity after the disbandment of 'Produce x 101' project group X1 in As One's MV. The teaser image below on Instagram features As One member Lee Min with labelmate Lee Eun Sang.
R&B duo As One, who recently released their 20th anniversary single "It's Ok to Not Be Ok" composed by AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, will be releasing their upcoming track "February 29" on February 28 KST.
