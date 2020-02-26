F.T. Island's Minhwan & Yulhee introduce their twin baby girls on 'Mr. House Husband'

F.T. Island's Minhwan and his wife Yulhee introduced their twin baby girls on 'Mr. House Husband 2'.



The February 26th episode of 'Mr. House Husband' featured Minhwan and Yulhee at the hospital ready to give birth to their twins. The F.T. Island member previously announced the birth of his daughters Ddoya and Ddoddoya on February 11, and fans finally get to see what went on during the special day.



In related news, Minhwan recently enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the reserve forces, and his family will be leaving the cast members of 'Mr. House Husband'.



Congratulations to Minhwan and Yulhee once again!

