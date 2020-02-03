2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

Kai gifts fans with a dance practice video of his solo song 'Spoiler'

Kai has gifted fans with a dance practice video of his solo song "Spoiler".

The popular idol member posted a full-length dance practice video to his personal Instagram on February 3rd that showed off his powerful dance moves to the sultry song. "Spoiler" is a solo song Kai performed at EXO's concert 'EXO PLANET #5 –EXplOration[dot]' back in December. 

Fans have been calling for Kai's solo debut ever since and this video definitely shows that he is more than capable of handling the stage alone.

Do you want Kai to make his solo debut? 

His solo is going to be amazing and I cannot wait. His dancing, his singing, his charisma and energy. How he owns the stage and camera with his presence. This solo debut is going to wreck us all.

