Kai gifts fans with a dance practice video of his solo song 'Spoiler'

Kai has gifted fans with a dance practice video of his solo song "Spoiler".

The popular idol member posted a full-length dance practice video to his personal Instagram on February 3rd that showed off his powerful dance moves to the sultry song. "Spoiler" is a solo song Kai performed at EXO's concert 'EXO PLANET #5 –EXplOration[dot]' back in December.

Fans have been calling for Kai's solo debut ever since and this video definitely shows that he is more than capable of handling the stage alone.

Do you want Kai to make his solo debut?