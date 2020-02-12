22

Watch SuperM perform 'Jopping' & 'Dangerous Woman' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

On February 11, the boys of SuperM visited ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' as the musical guests of the night!


Introduced by Jimmy Kimmel as the first K-Pop artist to hit #1 on 'Billboard' with their debut EP, SuperM captivated audiences on this show by performing their debut title track, "Jopping"!

The group also showcased a performance of an unreleased track, "Dangerous Woman", which you catch below! Meanwhile, SuperM will be heading off to Europe next for their ongoing 1st world tour, 'We Are The Future Live'.

they did amazing as always :) taemin really shined here too so happy for him

