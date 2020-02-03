Dream Catcher unveils comeback scheduler for first full-length album 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language'

Dream Catcher will be making a comeback this month!

On February 3 KST, the group revealed the comeback schedule for their first full-length album, entitled 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language.'

According to the scheduler, the first week will consist of image teasers giving fans their first look at the members' individual comeback concepts. They will then reveal an assortment of other album-related teasers, including an album story spoiler as well as a dance preview teasing their comeback choreography.

Meanwhile, 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' is set for release on February 18.

Check out the scheduler below!