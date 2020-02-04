British man receives jail sentence after saying "eat your dog" and other racist remarks towards Son Heung Min

A Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club fan has received a jail sentence for verbally harassing players with racist remarks.



George Reynolds from Brighton, England, will be serving a sentence of 8 weeks for making racist remarks and monkey noises towards black players at an Albion versus Spurs game on October 5th, 2019. He also stated that superstar Korean soccer player Son Heung Min, a winger for Tottenham Hotspur FC, would "eat your dog" and that fans should stay away from him because of it. Reynolds was also seen arguing with fans and making threats before he was arrested and removed from the game.

GEORGE REYNOLDS/BRIGHTON & HOVE NEWS

Reynolds stated that he could not remember his statements as he was too drunk. However, this is not his first conviction for similar behavior as he was convicted in 2015 of damaging a car door and calling an Asian taxi driver a "Paki c***" in East Street, Brighton, after being thrown out of a club and punching holes in the wall.

Defending attorney Rowan Jenkins stated that his client lost his job and his girlfriend as a result of the incident. Reynolds has been permanently banned from all future Albion football matches.