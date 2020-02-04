8

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

British man receives jail sentence after saying "eat your dog" and other racist remarks towards Son Heung Min

AKP STAFF

A Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club fan has received a jail sentence for verbally harassing players with racist remarks.

George Reynolds from Brighton, England, will be serving a sentence of 8 weeks for making racist remarks and monkey noises towards black players at an Albion versus Spurs game on October 5th, 2019. He also stated that superstar Korean soccer player Son Heung Min, a winger for Tottenham Hotspur FC, would "eat your dog" and that fans should stay away from him because of it. Reynolds was also seen arguing with fans and making threats before he was arrested and removed from the game. 

GEORGE REYNOLDS/BRIGHTON & HOVE NEWS

Reynolds stated that he could not remember his statements as he was too drunk. However, this is not his first conviction for similar behavior as he was convicted in 2015 of damaging a car door and calling an Asian taxi driver a "Paki c***" in East Street, Brighton, after being thrown out of a club and punching holes in the wall.

Defending attorney Rowan Jenkins stated that his client lost his job and his girlfriend as a result of the incident. Reynolds has been permanently banned from all future Albion football matches.

  1. misc.
5 2,329 Share 100% Upvoted

5

mgpumpkin56 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

8 weeks in prison is gonna be good and sobering for this privileged racist trash

Share

1

trogdorthe8th7,247 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Well, if he doesn't want to lose association with people, maybe he shouldn't be a racist jerk. It's so funny that his lawyer is trying to garner sympathy of all he's lost after what he did- it's neither his ex-girlfriend nor that company's fault that they don't want to be associated with a racist. I think it's a fair sentence, but he better put in the work in the future rather than having a pitiful 'the world is against me and I lost it all' attitude.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND