Beauty YouTuber Risabae donates 24 million won worth of masks and hand sanitizer to vulnerable youth

Beauty YouTuber and television personality Risabae made a special donation in response to South Korea's coronavirus outbreak.





On February 24 KST, the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation disclosed that she had donated 24,000,000 won (roughly $19,500 USD) worth of products to prevent the transmission of coronavirus on behalf of children in vulnerable circumstances. In total, she was able to provide 20,000 masks and 1,500 bottles of hand sanitizers.



Meanwhile, earlier that day, the South Korean government placed the country on its highest alert for infectious diseases. Currently, there have been 833 confirmed cases of the virus in the country overall.

