Jus2, MONSTA X, and Seventeen to come together for 2PM 'My House' special stage at 'Music Bank in Dubai'

The team behind 'Music Bank in Dubai' just revealed a very exciting spoiler!

On February 24 KST, 'Music Bank's official social media accounts shared a short video announcing GOT7 unit Jus2, MONSTA X, and Seventeen are currently preparing a special cover performance of 2PM's sexy 2015 single "My House." According to the account, the performance will be exclusive to the event.

Meanwhile, 'Music Bank in Dubai' is set to be held on March 21 at the Coca Cola Arena. Other artists scheduled to appear include TWICE and EXO's Baekhyun.

Check out the teaser video below!