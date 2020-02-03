TREASURE's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, & Bang Ye Dam show a more sophisticated side in 'Editorial vol.3' profile shots

Now that you've seen TREASURE's playful, as well as their cozy boys-next-door side, it's time to fall head over heels for their cool, sophisticated side in 'Editorial vol.3'!

Today's TREASURE members Mashiho, Bang Ye Dam, Asahi, and Jaehyuk totally bring out their more mature, inner auras in their individual profile shots, as you can see below. Each photo also charms onlookers with a secretive tone, like the TREASURE boys are calling their fans out for a one-on-one conversation, out of sight from the bright sunlight.

Stay tuned for more of TREASURE's 'Editorial vol.3' photos!