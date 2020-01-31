57

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

Zico wins #1 + Performances from January 31st 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.


On today's episode, OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "dOra maar", Golden Child came back "Without You", and Super Junior returned with "2YA2YAO!".

As for the nominees, Red Velvet and Zico were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Any Song", but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the win. Congratulations to Zico!

There were also performances by 2ZANSPRISMGiftSeong Da BinENOiVOISPERDream NoteVERIVERYSF9ATEEZ, and Nari.


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf


COMEBACK: Golden Child


COMEBACK: Super Junior


2Z


ANS


PRISM


Gift


Seong Da Bin


ENOi


VOISPER


Dream Note


VERIVERY


SF9


ATEEZ


Nari


1234xyz930 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Congrats Zico!!!! ❤❤❤❤❤

didolaments27 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

Psycho and Any Song, they're both so addictive!

