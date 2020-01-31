Zico wins #1 + Performances from January 31st 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.





On today's episode, OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "dOra maar", Golden Child came back "Without You", and Super Junior returned with "2YA2YAO!".

As for the nominees, Red Velvet and Zico were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Any Song", but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the win. Congratulations to Zico!

There were also performances by 2Z, ANS, PRISM, Gift, Seong Da Bin, ENOi, VOISPER, Dream Note, VERIVERY, SF9, ATEEZ, and Nari.



Check out the performances below!



