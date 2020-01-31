6

Yoo Jae Suk to reveal his secret recipes on cooking show with Super Junior's Leeteuk

Yoo Jae Suk will be revealing his secret recipes on an upcoming cooking show with Super Junior's Leeteuk.

On January 31, EBS Story announced, "Best Cooking Secrets: Chef Yoo San Seul special. Yoo San Seul's cooking mastery. Ramen and rice bowls made by Chef Yoo San Seul," referring to Yoo Jae Suk's trot name.  

  

Host Leeteuk will be helping to guide viewers make Yoo Jae Suk's special recipes from the show 'Hangout with Yoo'.

This special episode of 'Best Cooking Secrets' airs on February 10-12 at 10:50AM KST.

Nations MC and Nations Idol MC

