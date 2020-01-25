Hwang Chi Yeol and Kangnam collaborated on the latest episode of 'Immortal Song'.



On the January 25th 'Celebrity Best Friends' special, the two trot singers covered veteran trot singer Sul Woon Do's 1995 hit "Woman of Samba" and spiced up the stage with their friendship. As the fifth performers up on stage, Hwang Chi Yeol and Kangnam expressed, "We prepared 'Woman of Samba'. A forecast of bromance. We'll make a stage that you can laugh with and enjoy together."



In the end, Hwang Chi Yeol and Kangnam's bromance pulled through as they took the final win with 418 points.



Watch the duo's cover above and the original by Sul Woon Do below!