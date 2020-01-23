Yang Joon Il conveys his never-ending gratitude to fans at his first fan meeting

Yang Joon Il has revealed how touched he is at his sudden success after appearing on 'Sugarman 3'.

The veteran singer showed tears as he walked on stage to a crowd of cheering fans at his first-ever fan meeting. The fan meeting took place earlier this month but aired on JTBC on January 23. The tickets to the fan meeting sold out in a matter of three minutes, showing the singers' massive popularity. He stated that he wanted to be "by his fans' sides forever", bringing about emotions from the audience.

Check out clips from the fan meeting below!