tvN Drama 'Crash Landing On You' under criticism for romanticizing North Korea

Drama 'Crash Landing On You' is under criticism for glamorizing and romanticizing North Korea. 

On January 22nd, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced that the Christian Liberal Party submitted a complaint against tvN for beautifying North Korea and depicting their army as a peaceful figure. The drama, which stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, is about a secret love story between an heiress who fled to North Korea due to a paragliding accident and an officer who protects her. The drama shows many scenes around life in North Korea. 

Concerns regarding this matter existed before the drama aired, but PD Lee Jung Hyo stated that he wanted to make it a "disconnected space for romance". However, the Christian Liberal Party alleges that the drama violates the National Security Law.

2

They have no isseues with how the main female lead ended up in NK? It's only a show, a romcom, i'm sure people can separate reality from fiction (or at least i hope so). they should donate to australia or to the poor instead of talking nonsense.

