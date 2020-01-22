9

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actor Lee Dong Wook revealed to have Siberian genes in his DNA

AKP STAFF

Actor Lee Dong Wook has been revealed to have Siberian genes in his DNA.

The surprising news was revealed on his SBS variety talk show program 'Because I Want To Talk' on January 22nd. The guest on the episode was forensics professor Jang Do Yeon who revealed that Lee Dong Wook's DNA results revealed that he has rare Siberian genes in his DNA. Furthermore, it has been revealed that less than 1% of Koreans have this gene in their DNA.

Lee Dong Wook reacted in shock, asking "I am a Siberian?" in which the professor replied, "No, you're Korean, but it's rare, only 1% of Koreans have this." Co-host Jang Do Yeon quickly chimed in, "There is a reason why you have such pale skin."



  1. Lee Dong Wook
5 5,790 Share 64% Upvoted

3

ethereal143 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I always thought he looked kinda mixed. I have Siberian roots as well lol...

Share

1

teleri3,852 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Lee Dong Wook is a rare gem :D

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
Companies that have expressed their love for BTS
20 hours ago   19   27,790

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND