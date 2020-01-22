Actor Lee Dong Wook revealed to have Siberian genes in his DNA

Actor Lee Dong Wook has been revealed to have Siberian genes in his DNA.

The surprising news was revealed on his SBS variety talk show program 'Because I Want To Talk' on January 22nd. The guest on the episode was forensics professor Jang Do Yeon who revealed that Lee Dong Wook's DNA results revealed that he has rare Siberian genes in his DNA. Furthermore, it has been revealed that less than 1% of Koreans have this gene in their DNA.



Lee Dong Wook reacted in shock, asking "I am a Siberian?" in which the professor replied, "No, you're Korean, but it's rare, only 1% of Koreans have this." Co-host Jang Do Yeon quickly chimed in, "There is a reason why you have such pale skin."







