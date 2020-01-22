Netizens excited for Gfriend's comeback after finding out that Bang Si Hyuk wrote two of the tracks

19

Fans are excited for Gfriend's upcoming comeback after it has been revealed that Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk has written two of their tracks!

A recent community forum post revealed netizen excitement after Gfriend's tracklist for their upcoming album 'Labyrinth' was revealed. Bang Si Hyuk participated in writing lyrics for the songs "Labyrinth" and "From Me" under his Producer name "hitman" Bang.


Netizens are reacting excitedly, stating: 

"Yay Hitman Bang!"

"I hope Gfriend makes it big this time."

"Source Music is a subsidiary under Big Hit, he can help them because he's a famous musician."

"I'm looking forward to the lyrics!"

Are you excited about Gfriend's comeback on February 3 KST?

Secretninja3
26 minutes ago

I hope people don't undermine the work Gfriend has put in all these years and the success they've had. Or think they're popular now "thanks to Big Hit". They are already a popular group and are considered a top girl group in Korea. Their songs chart high and they've swept music show wins on multiple occasions. In fact, they have the 2nd most wins on a single song by a girl group (15 wins with "Rough", most wins is APink's LUV with 17). Gfriend and Source Music don't NEED Big Hit, they're doing fine on their own, but the CEO's friendships goes way back to before either company and their group became big so this seems like a natural progression for them to merge. I think this merge will be beneficial in helping Gfriend break out internationally since Big Hit is an expert at international promotion in seems, but I just hope people aren't going to just look at them because they're "under Big Hit now", they are a very talented girl group who's worked very hard to bring their company from nothing to where they are today. I mean, their first music video was filmed in a school gym and their costumes was gym uniforms! Look at them now. They're still managed and run by Source Music mind you.

-7

simonmana
45 minutes ago

Gfriend does not need trash Big Hit. They have always been popular and better.

