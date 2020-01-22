Netizens excited for Gfriend's comeback after finding out that Bang Si Hyuk wrote two of the tracks

Fans are excited for Gfriend's upcoming comeback after it has been revealed that Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk has written two of their tracks!

A recent community forum post revealed netizen excitement after Gfriend's tracklist for their upcoming album 'Labyrinth' was revealed. Bang Si Hyuk participated in writing lyrics for the songs "Labyrinth" and "From Me" under his Producer name "hitman" Bang.





Netizens are reacting excitedly, stating:

"Yay Hitman Bang!"

"I hope Gfriend makes it big this time."

"Source Music is a subsidiary under Big Hit, he can help them because he's a famous musician."



"I'm looking forward to the lyrics!"





Are you excited about Gfriend's comeback on February 3 KST?