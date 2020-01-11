6

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Bora shows off her idol visuals for the first time in a while

AKP STAFF

Back on January 10, Bora surprised fans on Instagram by boasting her unchanged "idol visuals", for the first time in a while!

In a set of lovely selcas, Bora sports a cute purple wig which fits her doll-like visuals perfectly, paired with colored contacts and rosy pink makeup. Bora wrote, "Hello! I'm Heena. Drama #Chocolate (The episode finally came out today)."

It seems that Bora will be making a cameo appearance in JTBC's ongoing drama series, 'Chocolate'! Meanwhile, Bora is also currently greeting viewers on the small-screen through SBS's 'Dr. Romantic' season 2.

  1. Bora
3 2,937 Share 67% Upvoted

0

jeyjin681 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

If there was an idol that i wish i looked like, it would be her. She's really pretty and her smile is even prettier.

Share

0

greenbird3,422 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

omg I missed her a lot she´s really pretty!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Baby V.O.X
Did New Kpop Fans ever hear of BABY VOX?
11 hours ago   8   2,049

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND