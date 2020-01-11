Bora shows off her idol visuals for the first time in a while

Back on January 10, Bora surprised fans on Instagram by boasting her unchanged "idol visuals", for the first time in a while!

In a set of lovely selcas, Bora sports a cute purple wig which fits her doll-like visuals perfectly, paired with colored contacts and rosy pink makeup. Bora wrote, "Hello! I'm Heena. Drama #Chocolate (The episode finally came out today)."

It seems that Bora will be making a cameo appearance in JTBC's ongoing drama series, 'Chocolate'! Meanwhile, Bora is also currently greeting viewers on the small-screen through SBS's 'Dr. Romantic' season 2.